Kellogg pops as it plans spin-off of legacy cereal business

Iconic breakfast food brand Kellogg became the latest US corporate giant to announce a breakup, unveiling plans Tuesday to split into three companies in a move that lifted its share price.

The company—known for such ubiquitous brands as Corn Flakes and Pop-Tarts—will spin off its North American cereal business into a new company, while a second venture will house Kellogg’s plant-based businesses.

The remaining corporation will be positioned as a higher-growth snacks business with exposure to emerging markets. This unit—which will also house the international cereal operation—accounted for roughly 80 per cent of Kellogg’s $14.1 billion in 2021 revenues.