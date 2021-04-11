Logitech discontinues its Harmony remotes

Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech has announced that it is discontinuing its line of Harmony universal remotes.

However, models that are currently in stock at retailers will be available while supplies last, and the company says it will continue to provide support and service for the Harmony remote “as long as customers are using it”, reports The Verge.

“While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes,” the company said in a blog post on Friday.

“We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes,” it added.