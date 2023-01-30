Adani firms lose $65b in value as US short-seller battle escalates

Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test this week with a follow-on share offering, swung between gains and losses before settling 4.8 per cent higher. It stayed well below the offer price of the issue, which if successful will be largest such share offering ever in India.

Adani Enterprises' $2.5 billion secondary share sale closed its second day amid weak investor sentiment. The stock closed at 2,892.85 rupees, 7 per cent below the 3,112 rupees lower end of the offer price band. The upper band is 3,276 rupees.

Data from stock exchanges on Monday showed Adani has now received bids for 1.4 million shares, or just over 3 per cent, of the 45.5 million shares on offer. The deal closes on Tuesday.

Foreign and domestic institutional investors, as well as mutual funds, have made no bids so far, according to the data.

"Retail participation is likely to have a shortfall with current market prices still trailing the offer price and sentiment taking a hit due to the Hindenburg controversy," said Hemang Jani, equity strategist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"While there is a risk that the share sale does not go through, it will be crucial today to wait and see how institutional investors participate."

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.ADsaid on Monday it would invest 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.17 million) in the offering.