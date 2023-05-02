BP back in Q1 profit after record loss on Russia exit

It resulted in a pre-tax charge of $25.5 billion from abandoning its 19.75 per cent stake in energy group Rosneft, ending more than three decades of BP’s investment in Russia.

That wiped out the positive effect of surging energy prices that were driven by tighter supplies following international efforts to isolate Russia, a major oil and gas producer.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney called this year’s first-quarter performance “strong” as the group focuses “on safe and reliable operations”.

The company added that it would return $1.75 billion to shareholders.

BP also revealed that underlying profit dropped by one fifth to $5 billion, reflecting lower energy prices compared with one year earlier.