Elon Musk briefly loses top spot on Forbes billionaire list

Tesla owner Elon Musk briefly lost the top spot on Forbes' billionaire list Wednesday to Bernard Arnault, whose family owns the world's leading luxury group, LVMH.

With US tech stocks sliding as interest rates and recession fears rise, Musk's fortune briefly fell below that of the Arnault family.

But around 1730 GMT Musk was back on top at $184.9 billion, followed by Arnault and his family at $184.7 billion.