Chevron can resume key role in Venezuela’s oil output, exports

Chevron Corp on Saturday received a US license allowing the second-largest US oil company to expand its production in Venezuela and bring the South American country’s crude oil to the United States.

The decision grants broader rights for the last big US oil company still operating in US-sanctioned Venezuela. However, it restricts any cash payments to Venezuela, which could reduce the oil available to export.

License terms are designed to prevent state-run oil firm Petróleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA, from receiving proceeds from Chevron’s petroleum sales, US officials said. The license lasts for six months and will be automatically renewed monthly thereafter, the US Treasury said.

The US authorization “brings added transparency to the Venezuelan oil sector” and allows Chevron to benefit from sales of “oil that is currently being produced” by its joint ventures with PDVSA, the California-based company said in a statement.