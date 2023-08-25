China’s Huawei renews patent licensing deal with Ericsson

US sanctions on Huawei since 2019 have cut off the firm from global supply chains for American components and hobbled its smartphone arm, forcing it to pivot towards other forms of growth.

Washington has also pressured its allies to ban the use of Huawei gear in their 5G telecoms networks, arguing that Beijing could use the equipment to spy on other countries’ communications and data traffic.

Despite those tensions, Huawei and Ericsson -- based in Stockholm -- have signed a “long-term” global agreement to licence each other’s patents, the Chinese company said in a statement Friday.

The deal covers patents essential to 3G, 4G and 5G cellular technologies as well as both companies’ “respective sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices”, Huawei said.