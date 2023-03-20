Credit Suisse's 'CoCo' bonds: How $17b disappeared

The forced sale of Credit Suisse to UBS has renewed attention on CoCo bonds, a hybrid security created after the 2008 global financial crisis to reinforce banks, as the transaction wiped out $17 billion of the market worth more than $250 billion.

Equity

Regulations require banks to maintain certain levels of equity, or capital, to absorb losses or demands for withdrawals from depositors. Regulators review banks every year to set the required levels.

The European Central Bank describes equity capital as a cushion for losses and the greater the risks a bank takes on, the more equity capital it needs.

This money comes from shareholders who have bought shares, undistributed profits, and certain risky debt instruments. One such type are CoCo bonds.