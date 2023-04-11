Twitter ad revenue to plummet 28 per cent in 2023: forecast

Twitter's income from advertising will fall by 28 per cent in 2023, a closely watched forecast said Tuesday, as the platform struggles under the ownership of Elon Musk.

Analysts at Insider Intelligence said they were slashing an earlier worldwide revenue estimate of $4.74 billion by more than a third to $2.98 billion as trust in the platform deteriorates.

"The biggest problem with Twitter's ad business is that advertisers don't trust Musk," said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.