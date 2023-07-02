Apple’s market value ends above USD 3 trillion for first time

Apple Inc’s stock market value ended a trading session above $3 trillion for the first time on Friday, lifted by signs of improving inflation and bets that the iPhone maker will successfully expand into new markets.

Shares of the world’s most valuable company jumped 2.3 per cent to $193.97, giving it a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, Refinitiv data showed.

It was Apple’s fourth straight record high close.

The Cupertino, California company’s market capitalization briefly peaked above $3 trillion in intraday trading on 3 January, 2022 before closing the session just below that mark.