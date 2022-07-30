Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal ‘rubbishes’ reports of merger talks with Uber

“Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge,” he said responding to a media report that talked of the cab aggregator platform being in talks for a merger.

Ola Electric had on Thursday signed an agreement with the Ministry of Heavy Industries for local manufacturing of advanced cells in India under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Ola Electric is the only Indian EV company selected by the government under its ambitious Rs 80,000 crore cell PLI scheme, receiving the maximum capacity of 20 GWh for its bid in March.