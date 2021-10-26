Samsung boss convicted, fined for anaesthetic misuse

The de-facto leader of South Korea’s sprawling Samsung group Lee Jae-yong was convicted Tuesday of illegally using the anaesthetic drug propofol, the latest legal travail to beset the multi-billionaire.

Lee—the vice-chairman of the world’s biggest smartphone maker Samsung Electronics and according to Forbes the world’s 238th richest person—was fined 70 million won ($60,000) by the Seoul Central District Court, a spokesman said.

The sum is around 0.0006 per cent of his estimated $10.2 billion fortune.