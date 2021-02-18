Samsung One UI 3 takes user experience to new heights with Android 11

Samsung Electronics has launched the latest upgrade One UI 3 to selected Galaxy devices. The upgrade will be available with Android 11 OS.

The One UI 3 is started to roll out on the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy S20 series in most markets, said a news release issued on Wednesday.

The upgrade would soon be available in more regions and on more devices, including the Galaxy Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Note10, Fold, and S10 series. In the first half of 2021, it would also come with Galaxy A devices.

“One UI 3 represents an integral part of our mission to continually create new innovative and intuitive experiences for our consumers throughout their device lifecycle,” the release quoted TM Roh, president and head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.