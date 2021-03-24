Telegram raises $150m from Abu Dhabi investors

Encrypted messaging app Telegram on Tuesday said it has raised $150 million from two key Abu Dhabi-based investors and will open an office here.

Mubadala Investment Company has invested $75 million in five-year pre-IPO convertible bonds of Telegram, with Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners investing a further $75 million.

The strategic partnership between the companies is expected to create new collaboration opportunities and further advance Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem of innovative and tech-enabled companies.

Launched in 2013 by brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov as a secure messaging app utilising end-to-end encryption, Telegram evolved into a fully-fledged social media platform and has its global headquarters in the UAE.