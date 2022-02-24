Tesla faces day of reckoning on water supply for German plant

Ability To Expand

The dispute adds to a list of challenges faced by Tesla in recent months, from recalls in China and the United States to scrutiny by US regulators of everything from Musk's social media posts to accusations of discrimination towards workers.

The US automaker reported record vehicle deliveries in the last quarter of 2021, but CFO Zach Kirkhorn said last month that ramping up both the Berlin and Austin plants was needed to make up for production lost earlier last year to supply chain and logistics issues.

“We’ve intentionally set these factories in locations in which they have a quite significant amount of land and ability to expand,” he said a few months prior in October.

But WSE has made clear that even if the court allows it to extract the water for Tesla’s first stage of production, servicing any future expansion to the plant will be impossible without importing water from other regions.

“We knew we were reaching our limits - but we predicted we’d get there in 2050,” Ponetsky said. “Through Tesla we were catapulted forward 30 years.”

Elon Musk has expressed his irritation at Germany’s complex bureaucracy on multiple occasions, arguing it is at odds with the urgency needed to fight climate change.

But activists in Brandenburg have raised numerous red flags against Musk’s factory on environmental grounds, expressing concern about everything from the trees cleared for the plant to an endangered snake species on the site – and now, water.

“The local populace here has been told for years to reduce its water use. Then the richest man in the world comes along and gets everything laid out at his feet,” Manuela Hoyer, Gruenheide resident and leader of a citizen’s initiative opposing the plant, said. “There’s something wrong with the system.”