India's LIC to 'engage' with Adani after short seller's allegation

LIC said in a statement it had invested 364.7 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) in Adani companies, about 1 per cent of its assets under management. It added that Adani debt securities held by LIC were rated AA and above, which was in compliance with India's investment regulations for life insurance companies.
"Of course, we are studying the 413-page reply given by Adani Group," Kumar said on Monday about the group's response to concerns raised by Hindenburg.
"We will also see if the concerns are addressed. If we believe the concerns are not addressed, we will seek further clarification from them. We will engage with them in a day or two and seek their views and clarification."
LIC owned a 4.23 per cent stake in the flagship Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS as of end-December, more than 9 per cent in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS, nearly 6 per cent in Adani Total Gas ADAG.NS and 3.65 per cent in Adani Transmission ADAI.NS, data from the Bombay Stock Exchange shows.
Kumar's comments came after Adani said in a statement late on Sunday that its "strategic and long-term investors have reposed complete faith and confidence in the group".
Kumar said that LIC looks at "the long-term view unless there is something going very bad".
"Presently, we don't see any kind of this thing," he said of Adani.
"We have to gather all the information, clarifications; and a further call will be taken after that. The decision will also be based on an independent risk-assessment, internal risk-assessment, business profile and growth trajectory."