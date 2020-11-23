US-Bangla Airlines adds two new ATR 72-600s to its fleet

UNB
Dhaka
An aircraft of US-Bangla Airlines in flight
An aircraft of US-Bangla Airlines in flightUNB file photo

US-Bangla Airlines, a privately owned Bangladeshi airline, has added two brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet.

The new aircrafts will fly at the beginning of next year to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, said CEO of US-Bangla Airlines captain Shikdar Mesbahuddin Ahmed.

US-Bangla has also decided to start flights at Sri Lankan capital Colombo and Maldives, he said in a press briefing at Cox’s Bazar.

The private airline also decided to attach two more aircrafts of Boeing 737-800 for international flights, he said.

