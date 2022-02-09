Visa eases access to medical care in india for patients from bangladesh

He added, “India receives a sizable number of its medical visitors from Bangladesh and we are grateful to be able to cater to these care-seekers with discounts on their medical treatments at some of the best hospitals in India.”
The Vaidam platform enables patients seeking healthcare from numerous countries including Bangladesh and Nepal to look for specialist services for critical illnesses and medical care close to 100 hospitals across India, for a variety of treatments and procedures.
Vaidam also assists patients with required visa invitations and logistics, once they arrive in India. This partnership with Vaidam provides Visa cardholders a discount of up to 10 per cent on various in-patient services, including procedures and surgeries, on using Vaidam to book healthcare services in India.
Pankaj Chandna, co-founder, Vaidam Health said, “Patients seeking healthcare have been travelling from Bangladesh to India for several years, reposing immense faith in the professionalism and quality medical care provided by Indian physicians and hospitals. Having served thousands of patients so far from Bangladesh in almost 6 years, Vaidam is now proud to partner with Visa, one of the most trusted brands throughout the world, and serve all Visa cardholders in the Vaidam hospital network to help them get back to healthy life faster.”
A person can visit the Vaidam website and search for the hospital, physicians and care needed and opt to pay through their Visa cards. The payment can be made at the hospital in India once the patient arrives and avails of the treatment.
Bangladeshi citizens can pay the bills with their Visa card issued in Bangladesh. To ease the complexity of availing medical services in India, a case officer will also be assigned to the patient or caregiver to assist them through the booking and treatment process.
This partnership between Visa and Vaidam aims to ease the payment process for the thousands of patients travelling and seeking medical care in India. This offer is valid till 19 December 2022. Other terms and conditions of the offer can be viewed .