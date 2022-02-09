Visa eases access to medical care in india for patients from bangladesh

Visa (NYSE: V), the global leader in digital payments, announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Vaidam, a hospital care discovery platform, to make payments easier for medical travellers from South Asian countries seeking healthcare in India.

Soumya Basu, country manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa said, “Seeking medical facilities in a foreign country and navigating the process can be complex and intimidating. We are pleased to partner with Vaidam to enable citizens of Bangladesh seeking medical treatment in India with more comfort, wider access and the benefit and convenience of using their Visa cards to pay.”