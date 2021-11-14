Global

Vivo becomes fourth most shipped smartphone brand globally in Q3

Prothom Alo English Desk
Vivo has risen to the fourth position in global smartphone shipments for the first time with a market share of 10 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, according to Canalys.

Previous quarterly numbers from Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm, showed that vivo remained among the top five in global smartphone shipments in the past four quarters, reports UNB.

Also, the company topped China's smartphone market in Q2 of 2021, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

Vivo ranked first in China's smartphone market in the third quarter of 2021, leading the country's smartphone sales with a market share of 23 per cent and a year-over-year growth rate of 21 per cent, according to Counterpoint Research's Monthly Market Pulse Service.

The company earned the top spot as its product portfolios continued to support its position in the mainstream price segment.

As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries, according to a media statement.

