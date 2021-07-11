Global

Vivo world’s second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand: Report

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Global smartphone brand vivo has become the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand globally in Q1 2021, jumping 62 per cent quarter-on-quarter, reports UNB.

“Vivo was the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone vendor in Q1 2021, jumping 62 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 19 million units shipped, driven by its iQOO U3 5G and U7 5G smartphones,” Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, associate director of Strategy Analytics, said.

Advertisement

Adopting a forward-looking strategy, vivo has made significant investments in research and development and has rolled out a succession of 5G mobile phones, including iQOO Pro 5G, NEX 3 5G, and the X30 series.

Ken Hyers, director of Strategy Analytics, said: “Global 5G smartphone shipments grew 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and hit a record 136 million units during the first quarter of 2021. We forecast global 5G smartphone shipments to reach a record 624 million units for the full-year 2021, soaring from 269 million in full-year 2020.”

Advertisement

Strategy Analytics is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of syndicated and customised consumer and market research solutions, read a press release.

Read more from Global
Advertisement