Vivo world’s second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand: Report

Adopting a forward-looking strategy, vivo has made significant investments in research and development and has rolled out a succession of 5G mobile phones, including iQOO Pro 5G, NEX 3 5G, and the X30 series.

Ken Hyers, director of Strategy Analytics, said: “Global 5G smartphone shipments grew 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and hit a record 136 million units during the first quarter of 2021. We forecast global 5G smartphone shipments to reach a record 624 million units for the full-year 2021, soaring from 269 million in full-year 2020.”