Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record winning bid of $19m

This year's winner chose to remain anonymous. An eBay spokeswoman said the lunch was the most expensive item ever sold on the company's website to benefit charity.

Buffett, 91, the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N, raised about $53.2 million for Glide in the 21 auctions, which began in 2000.

"It's been nothing but good," Buffett said in a statement. "I've met a lot of interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic is that they feel the money is going to be put to very good uses."

No auctions were held in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buffett began supporting Glide after his first wife, Susan, introduced him to the charity, where she had been volunteering.

Susan Buffett died in 2004.