Credit Suisse leads Europe bank rout in renewed SVB fallout

"Markets are wild. We move from the problems of American banks to those of European banks, first of all Credit Suisse," said Carlo Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest in Milan.

In the United States, regional and large banks fell in the premarket. First Republic Bank FRC.N was flat, with peers Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N and PacWest Bancorp PACW.O down 2 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

Big banks including JP Morgan Chase JPM.N, Citigroup C.N and Bank of America BAC.N were all hit, by between 2 per cent and 4 per cent.

BlackRock BLK.N Chief Executive Laurence Fink warned on Wednesday that the US regional banking sector remains at risk, and predicted further high inflation and rate increases.

Fink described the financial situation as the "price of easy money" and said in an annual letter that he expected more US Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

He said that after the regional banking crisis, "liquidity mismatches" could follow because low rates have driven some asset owners to raise their exposure to higher-yielding investments that are not easy to sell.

Rapid rises in interest rates have made it harder for some businesses to pay back or service loans, increasing the chances of losses for lenders who are also worried about a recession.