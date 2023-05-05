‘Beautiful Corolla’: Afghan love affair with Toyota endures the ages

Little is certain in Afghanistan—armies invade and retreat, governments rise and fall—but when the key of a Toyota Corolla turns in the ignition, the engine can be relied upon to roar to life.

A humble Japanese runabout with a reliable albeit unglamorous reputation, the Toyota Corolla is said to be the world’s most popular car, with over 50 million trundling off production lines since 1966.

Sturdy, uncomplicated and affordable, it is finely tuned for a nation where roads dissolve into punishing terrain, repairs rely on frayed supply chains, and a “make do” mentality has emerged from decades of hardship.

“These cars have always been there for people,” says mechanic Mohammad Aman. “If you travel with these cars, they can take you anywhere.”

“The Corolla is quick, their metal is bold, they work well,” the 50-year-old told AFP. Other cars “are flimsy like paper” by comparison, he insists.