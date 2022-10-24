Tesla cuts prices in China by up to 9 per cent as softer demand, price war loom

Tesla has slashed starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9 per cent in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world’s largest auto market as analysts warn of a price war.

The price cuts, posted in listings on the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s China website on Monday, are the first by Tesla in China in 2022, and come after Tesla began offering insurance incentives to buyers last month.

The move to reduce some prices by nearly a tenth comes after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last week that “a recession of sorts” in China and Europe was weighing on demand for its electric cars.