Good news for the merchants of Shodagor.com

Under this agreement, the merchants of Shodagor.com will be able to avail mortgage free credit facility up to BDT 5 million (BDT 50 lac) from Prime Bank. Merchants will also be able to enjoy wide range of deposit product, Term Loan, CC, OD, Bank Guarantee, Work Order finance, LC along with wide range of other banking facilitates offered by Prime Bank. Officials of both the companies regards this initiative as a milestone that will improv the business growth and living standards of the associated MSMEs



On behalf of Prime Bank, the inaugural program was attended by Syed M Omar Tayub, Head of MSME Banking Division; Azizul Hoq, Head of Products, Propositions & Specialized Business-MSME, Aminur Rahman, Unit Head-Channel Support, MSME. CEO Mr. Arif Chowdhury & CSO Mr. Zahid Shah from Shodagor.com along with others were present as well.