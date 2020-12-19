Grameenphone receives “Excellence in Automation” award

Grameenphone has been awarded “Excellence in Automation-Bangladesh” at the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards 2020 for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) integration in its internal operations.

This year, 37 winners across the 14 award categories were declared at the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards 2020, in association with The Economic Times.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate organisations in South Asia, which adapt to automation while creating business impact through innovation and robotics process integration, says a press release.

Grameenphone has been awarded the recognition for implementing RPA for routine and repetitive operational tasks while bringing a quick turnaround time through automation.