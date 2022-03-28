Grameenphone users can watch IPL matches from Rabbitholebd

Grameenphone is going to enable its users to watch IPL matches on their flagship app-MyGP, simply by using their mobile balance to purchase Rabbitholebd subscription, has said a press release.

For the first time, Grameenphone subscribers will be able to watch all the IPL matches live with RabbitholeBD web (https://www.rabbitholebd.com/) and app through Direct Operator Billing (DOB), meaning the subscribers can see matches simply by using their mobile balance.