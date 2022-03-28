Grameenphone users can watch IPL matches from Rabbitholebd

Grameenphone subscribers will also be able to enjoy the matches directly from the MyGP app. The IPL is scheduled from 26 March to 29 May with a total of 74 matches.
Grameenphone has partnered with Rabbitholebd in this regard. The inauguration of the service was recently announced at an event at GP House located in the capital in the presence of high officials from Grameenphone and Content Matters.
Grameenphone users can enjoy this facility, availing of different packages. There are daily package (one-time full access with 24 hours validity at Tk 20), monthly package (one-time/auto-renewal, full access with 30 days validity at Tk 99), and 6-month package (one-time/auto-renewal, full access with 180 days validity at Tk 499).
Availing of any of these packages, users can watch all the matches of the IPL with Grameenphone 4G buffer-free internet.