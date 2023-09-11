Bangladesh’s Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 2023 innovators list

Bangladesh Apparel Exchange’s founder and chief executive officer Mostafiz Uddin has been recognised in the Vogue Business 2023 Innovators List as 'Sustainability Thought Leaders'.

“This year’s sustainability innovators are founders, activists, organisers and designers all working toward a common goal: to bring fashion’s footprint within the realm of planetary boundaries, minimising waste and spent resources. These are the people fighting the uphill battle and proposing new solutions for a better industry,” said Vogue Business.

The Vogue Business Innovators List 2023 highlights the trailblazers and organisations steering the fashion industry towards a promising future, grounded in sustainability and inclusivity.