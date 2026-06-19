TECNO launches SPARK 50 Pro with 6000mAh Battery and Sony LYTIA camera
TECNO, the innovative AI-powered technology brand, has officially unveiled TECNO SPARK 50 Pro, the latest addition to its popular SPARK Series, reports a press release.
Designed to deliver a complete smartphone experience, SPARK 50 Pro combines flagship-level durability, powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, advanced imaging capabilities, and intelligent AI features in a device built for today's dynamic lifestyles.
Building on the success of the SPARK Series, the SPARK 50 Pro brings together a compelling set of features rarely found in its segment, including IP68/IP69 Dust and Water Resistance with up to 6-meter water-depth protection, a 6000mAh battery with 60W Super Charging, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 FlashSnap Main Camera, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor, 120Hz display, and TECNO AI capabilities.
TECNO SPARK 50 Pro is engineered to handle everyday challenges with confidence. Certified with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, the device is built to withstand submersion at up to 6 meters depth.
Beyond water protection, the SPARK 50 Pro also features SGS Five-Star Premium Drop Resistance and 360° Drop Protection, ensuring the device survives accidental falls with confidence.
The T Guard Protection security system adds yet another layer of safeguarding, making this the most protected SPARK device to date.
Equipped with a 6000mAh battery and 60W Super Charging, the SPARK 50 Pro is built for users who are always on the move. Charging time is significantly reduced without compromising on battery capacity.
TECNO has also engineered the battery for long-term reliability, retaining more than 80 per cent of its original capacity after over 1,900 charging cycles, ensuring dependable performance for years of everyday use.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 FlashSnap Main Camera on the SPARK 50 Pro, designed to capture detailed and vibrant images across a range of lighting conditions.
An 8MP front camera ensures clear selfies and smooth video call experiences.
Whether shooting portraits, travel moments, social content, or everyday memories, the camera system delivers a versatile photography experience backed by TECNO's advanced imaging optimisation technologies.
Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor, the SPARK 50 Pro handles multitasking, gaming, streaming, and daily productivity with ease. Users can choose between two RAM configurations, 24GB (8GB RAM with 16GB extended RAM) and 18GB (6GB RAM with 12GB extended RAM), along with 128GB of storage.
The 6.78-inch 120Hz display provides smoother scrolling and a more immersive visual experience, while Dual Speakers with DTS Sound and All-Scenario Noise Cancellation deliver richer audio for entertainment and voice communication.
Running on Android 16, the TECNO SPARK 50 Pro integrates a comprehensive suite of TECNO AI capabilities, including one-tap summarisation, AI FlashMemo, AI WhatsApp Assistant, AI Problem Solving, AI Writing, AI Health Assistant, and AI Smart Scheduling, empowering users with intelligent tools for productivity and wellness.
FreeLink 2.0 connectivity and Touch Transfer with iPhone further ensure seamless integration across ecosystems.
TECNO SPARK 50 Pro is now available at authorised TECNO outlets and retail partners across Bangladesh.
Price starts from Tk 26,999 (VAT applicable). For more information, visit TECNO Bangladesh's official website and social media platforms.