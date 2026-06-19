TECNO launches SPARK 50 Pro with 6000mAh Battery and Sony LYTIA camera

TECNO SPARK 50 Pro is engineered to handle everyday challenges with confidence. Certified with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, the device is built to withstand submersion at up to 6 meters depth.

Beyond water protection, the SPARK 50 Pro also features SGS Five-Star Premium Drop Resistance and 360° Drop Protection, ensuring the device survives accidental falls with confidence.

The T Guard Protection security system adds yet another layer of safeguarding, making this the most protected SPARK device to date.

Equipped with a 6000mAh battery and 60W Super Charging, the SPARK 50 Pro is built for users who are always on the move. Charging time is significantly reduced without compromising on battery capacity.

TECNO has also engineered the battery for long-term reliability, retaining more than 80 per cent of its original capacity after over 1,900 charging cycles, ensuring dependable performance for years of everyday use.