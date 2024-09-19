Revoo launches electric motorcycle - A01 and C03

REVOO, a highly renowned electric motorcycle brand, has officially launched in Bangladesh. Already established as the number one electric motorcycle brand in the African region, REVOO's expansion into Bangladesh marks the sixth country to welcome this cutting-edge motorcycle brand, following successful introductions in markets such as Pakistan, says a press release.

As the world embraces greener and smarter transportation solutions, electric mobility is emerging as the undeniable future. Electric vehicles (EVs), especially two-wheelers, offer a more cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles. When compared side by side, the cost savings are substantial— the expense of two years' worth of fuel for a motorcycle can be equivalent to the price of an electric vehicle. Similarly, the cost of commuting via public transportation for one and a half years can also be exchanged for the purchase of an electric vehicle. In addition to lower operating costs, electric vehicles are designed with advanced smart technologies, further enhancing the riding experience while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.