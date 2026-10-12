This Puja, Xiaomi smartphone with cardless EMI at no additional cost available

Global technology brand and Bangladesh’s no. 1 handset brand, Xiaomi, has introduced a special Puja campaign under the slogan “Pujar Fest, Xiaomi’te Best.”

Through this campaign, customers can enjoy cardless EMI facilities at no additional cost on selected Xiaomi smartphones, reports a press release.

Xiaomi aims to make smartphone purchases more accessible and add extra joy to the festive celebrations of Durga Puja.