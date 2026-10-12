This Puja, Xiaomi smartphone with cardless EMI at no additional cost available
Global technology brand and Bangladesh’s no. 1 handset brand, Xiaomi, has introduced a special Puja campaign under the slogan “Pujar Fest, Xiaomi’te Best.”
Through this campaign, customers can enjoy cardless EMI facilities at no additional cost on selected Xiaomi smartphones, reports a press release.
Xiaomi aims to make smartphone purchases more accessible and add extra joy to the festive celebrations of Durga Puja.
To make technology more accessible during the festive season, the campaign offers attractive deals on selected Xiaomi smartphones, along with cardless EMI facilities at no additional cost.
This allows customers to purchase their preferred smartphones without the burden of additional interest, making their Puja shopping experience more convenient and hassle-free.
Adding to the festive excitement, Xiaomi introduces the new REDMI Note 17 5G from its popular Note Series. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and features a massive 7,700mAh battery with 45W Turbo Charging, delivering a smooth smartphone experience.
It also features a 6.99-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The REDMI Note 17 5G is available in a single storage variant (8GB + 256GB), priced at Tk 42,999.
Under this campaign, customers purchasing the REDMI Note 17 Pro Series can enjoy cardless EMI facilities alongside cashback benefits of up to Tk 10,000. They can also receive attractive gifts, including REDMI Headphones Neo, REDMI Buds 8 Lite, and a bag bundle comprising a travel bag and a thermal flask.
Customers can purchase the REDMI Note 17 5G (8GB + 256GB) by paying a 75 per cent down payment and settling the remaining 25 per cent through installments at no additional cost. The purchase also includes a free pair of REDMI Buds 6 Play.
Additionally, customers purchasing the REDMI Note 17 (8GB + 256GB), REDMI Note 17 (6GB + 128GB), and REDMI A7 (3GB + 64GB) can pay a 75 per cent down payment and settle the remaining 25 per cent through installments over 3–4 months at no additional cost.
This special offer presents an attractive opportunity for customers planning to upgrade their smartphones ahead of Puja.
To further enhance the festive excitement, Xiaomi is offering a free pair of REDMI Buds 6 Play with purchases of the Xiaomi 17T and REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G. This exclusive gift will bring customers closer to Xiaomi’s smart device ecosystem, adding more value to their festive purchases.
Commenting on the campaign, Ziauddin Chowdhury, country general manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, “At Xiaomi, our focus has always been on democratizing technology and making smartphone experiences more accessible. With our Puja Fest campaign, we aim to make festive shopping more convenient through zero per cent interest Cardless EMI and attractive customer offerings. We hope to bring greater convenience, excitement, and value to our customers, making it easier for Xiaomi fans to bring home the technology they desire and celebrate Puja with greater joy.”
With its combination of flexible payment facilities, cashback and complimentary gifts on selected models, Xiaomi’s Puja campaign is set to add greater convenience and excitement to festive smartphone shopping, reinforcing its commitment to making innovative technology more accessible to Bangladeshi customers.