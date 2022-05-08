How social media educates youth on climate crisis

The planet is warming. Today we live in an era of global heating and extreme weather events, primarily due to the devastating effects of human activity on the environment. Climate change is no more a myth. The adverse impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly evident with violent storms, excruciating summer season, and uncomfortable winter days throughout the world. According to the latest report from a United Nations climate panel released on 28 April, between 3.3 billion and 3.6 billion people – which is more than 40% of the world’s population - live in situations that are “highly vulnerable to climate change”.

World temperatures are rising because of human activity, and climate change now threatens every aspect of human life. Bangladesh is struggling with the consequences of climate change as well. According to estimates, one in every seven people in Bangladesh will be displaced owing to adverse impacts of climate changes by 2050, and with the rise in sea level, Bangladesh might lose approximately 11% of its land by then. So, there is no denying that climate crisis is real. Therefore, it is imperative that everyone starts to step up and take initiatives from their end to save the earth. In this regard, different social media platforms have contributed really well when it comes to raising awareness among cross-sections of people, the youth to be particular, and catalyzing climate actions.