How social media educates youth on climate crisis

Lately, different youth leaders like Greta Thunberg have already raised their voice against the ongoing destruction of our planet, and more young people need to join them to save this planet. This is where the role of youth learning on climate change and other typical environmental problems comes in, as it is possible for them to really make a difference. Social media platforms are doing great in this regard as they are not only inspiring the users to circulate contents that will encourage people to do their bit to save the world but also make more and more people aware of the detrimental effects of climate change. Social media is undoubtedly one of the most suitable ways of conveying information to young people. It helps foster youth learn and gathering of information at a larger scale, reaching every corner of the country.
Social media is also promoting KOL (key opinion leaders) and influencers to speak up and empower their peers regarding climate change. In addition, social media provides a free and equal space for young people to communicate and interact with each other. Through the platforms, people can also engage with official environment protection organizations and make a powerful impact with their assistance. With the help of social media platforms, young people are learning about environmental hazards and spreading the word as to how we can actually bring about positive changes in our mindset and take action to save this planet.
Likee, popular short-video creation and sharing app, is one such example that believes in cherishing the mother planet and cares deeply about the environmental concerns in Bangladesh. To celebrate Earth Day 2022 on 22 April and to spread environmental knowledge among young generations as well as other groups, Likee launched an in-app hashtag challenge called #EarthDay2022 ahead of Earth Day to inspire and educate the users to protect the planet where we are living. Plenty of KOLs like @Sumaiya007, @Shaherinirob, and @Rathri12345 have participated in the hashtag challenge actively by uploading short videos related to environmental protection as a way to inspire other users to take action to protect the earth.
The solution to climate change involves around taking action to enable a future where the environment and living conditions are protected and enhanced. In complete alignment with this year’s (Earth Day) action plans, now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods. The way forward for this is to start talking about the climate crisis on social media platforms so that everyone feels the urge to do something for this planet. We must start to actively participate in the topic of environmental protection on social media and empower others to do the same.