Huawei connect 2021 kicks off

The event is scheduled to have four keynotes, five summits, and 66 sessions, featuring more than 200 speakers, including industry visionaries, business leaders, top tech experts, and ecosystem partners.
It will be live streamed in 11 languages on Huawei's corporate website and by its media partners. The event will also feature online exhibitions, remote visits to exhibition halls, and open panel discussions, enabling online interaction and one-stop experiences.
In his keynote, Xu spoke about how helping industries go digital is a critical aspect of Huawei's mission to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.
Xu said, "Digital development relies on digital technology. For digital technology to stay relevant, we must continue to innovate and create value. Cloud, AI, and networks are three critical digital technologies."
Xu then shared some of the progress Huawei has made in these three areas.