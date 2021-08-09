Huawei donates digital equipment to unprivileged children

Huawei, the leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, has contributed digital equipment and other devices necessary to develop a smart classroom for unprivileged children through Obhizatrik Foundation on 9 August 2021, with a view to ensuring a better-connected world for all.

To pull off this program, Huawei has collaborated with Obhizatrik Foundation, an organization working towards overcoming socio-economic challenges. This collaboration has come from a common yearning to create a better-digitized world for unprivileged children. Under this collaboration, Huawei has donated various items such as Huawei TABs, Huawei laptop, Huawei Router, Internet subscription for one year, students' dress, bags, stationary, masks and oxygen cylinders to Obhizatrik School.