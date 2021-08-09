Huawei donates digital equipment to unprivileged children

The items were handed over to Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, the founder and president of Obhizatrik Foundation, at the ceremony held at Obhizatrik School on 9 August 2021. Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was present virtually at the event as the chief guest with Zhang Zhengjun, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, and high officials of Huawei and Obhizatrik Foundation in attendance.
Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said at the event, "Unprivileged students in our society are among the most in need, and the Bangladesh government is very concerned about their future growth and education. I'm glad to see a global ICT company like Huawei reaching out to help. I would like to thank Huawei that you are doing your bit to develop ICT in Bangladesh and are actively engaged in corporate social responsibility."
Zhang Zhengjun, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, said on the occasion, "Our recent initiative, ‘In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh - We are Here’, has been mapped out to reach those deprived kids as we do believe, even it's a small initiative, but the continued effort will make a difference and several small streams will converge into a vast ocean finally."
“Obhizatrik Foundation has been working with unprivileged section of people for a long time, but in pandemic we were helpless because of the lack of resources and digital means necessary for online education. We also needed safety materials such as masks and oxygen cylinders to fight the pandemic. Huawei has stepped in to help the unprivileged children to close the digital gap and safeguard their health. Huawei has my sincere thanks for their help,” said Ahmed Imtiaz Jami.
As a responsible business entity, Huawei believes in developing an inclusive society and catalyzing sustainable socio-economic development where everyone will have equal access to a connected world. To that end, Huawei empowers the underpowered and connects all schools to expedite digital inclusivity at educational institutes. Huawei plans to close the digital gap among the people of Bangladesh and provide the best service as a localized global ICT provider and create an inclusive future for the people of Bangladesh.
During the event, Khadiza Tul Kubra, Director and Head of Education, all the teachers of Obhizatrik School and the students receiving the giveaways conveyed gratitude to Huawei for facilitating them and expressed joy after receiving the digital equipment and other items.