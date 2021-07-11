Huawei to invest $150m in talent development

Huawei announced its investment of $150 million in its ‘Seeds for the Future Programme 2.0’–a digital talent development initiative–over the next five years expecting to benefit more than three million people.

The announcement was made at the ‘Tech and Sustainability: Everyone’s Included’ forum held at Sehnzhen, China, said a news release.

The forum was co-hosted by Huawei and the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Representatives from Huawei, IUCN, the World Economic Forum, Carbon Disclosure Project, Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative and Singapore Institute of International Affairs participated in the event.