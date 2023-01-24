Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui new DMD, chief risk officer of City Bank

City Bank has promoted Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui as its new deputy managing director and chief risk officer, has said a press release.

Asif was SEVP and head of credit risk management of the same bank before this promotion. In his last position, he made significant contribution in securing a place among the Top-10 banks in Bangladesh in the Sustainability Rating given by Central Bank for last two consecutive years.

He also played a major role in launching the new model of medium business in City Bank with technical consultancy from IFC.