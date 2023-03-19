Embassy of China initiates smart classrooms in Chandpur

An inauguration ceremony for this pilot launch has been organized recently at the said college today with the presence of Education Minister Dipu Moni as the chief guest and Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, as special guest. Besides, Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei South Asia; Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Principle in Charge, Chandpur Government Technical School & College, and other high officials from all relevant entities were present at the event.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said, "I commend this initiative taken by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Bangladesh and Huawei South Asia. The use of technology within these smart classrooms will enable enhanced learning experiences for students, equipping them with crucial ICT skills. I believe, this project will facilitate the learners to eventually take Bangladesh to great heights."

Yao Wen, Ambassador of of China to Bangladesh, said, "As a good friend and good neighbor of Bangladesh, the Chinese government and people, regard education as one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation. China is also one of the top destinations for Bangladeshi students to study. Cumulatively, over 14,000 Bangladeshi students are studying in China. Chinese embassy has initiated The Higher Vocational Education Program with Ministry of Education in Bangladesh since the year of 2018, We will provide more opportunities for Bangladeshi students to study in China and further deepen the friendship between the two countries."

He said, "Chinese enterprises like Huawei have diligently undertaken corporate social responsibilities (CSR) in this country to improve people’s well-being and promote social development in Bangladesh. This smart classroom is another cooperation between two countries and a contribution of Huawei to Bangladesh under the testimony to expand.”