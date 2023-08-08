MetLife invests nearly Tk 2.6 billion in Bangladesh’s first-ever internationally certified sustainability bond

Commenting on the investment, MetLife Bangladesh’s Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, “Our investments in Bangladesh continue to grow, and we are proud to be a partner in launching the country’s first sustainability bond. This landmark investment demonstrates our confidence in the growth and prosperity of Bangladesh and its potential to become a more developed financial market.”

CEO of Runner Automobiles PLC, Subir Kumar Chowdhury said, “Since inception, Runner Automobiles PLC has endeavoured to introduce advanced and environment-friendly technologies to the automobile industry of Bangladesh and create a sustainable impact in the transportation sector.”

“To expand Runner’s eco-friendly mobility solutions and also promote the green energy technologies in community spheres around the country, Runner has joined hands with GurantCo for issuance of a sustainability bond worth BDT 2.67 billion, the first ever internationally certified bond in Bangladesh,” he added.