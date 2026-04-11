TECNO powers up Bangladesh with SPARK 50 series

The core highlight of the series is the SPARK 50 5G, which brings next-generation connectivity and strong all-round performance into the segment.

The device features a 6.78-inch HD+ 120Hz display, delivering smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience for entertainment, browsing, and gaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G+ processor, the phone is built to provide fast, stable, and efficient 5G performance for modern users who want reliable speed throughout the day.

The SPARK 50 5G also comes with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, allowing users to capture clear and vibrant moments with ease.

To support all-day usage, the device is equipped with a 6500mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging, ensuring extended power with quick top-ups when needed.

On the durability side, it features military-grade standard protection, IP64 dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient security.

The phone also supports TECNO AI, FreeLink 2.0, and Instant Transfer with iOS, adding smarter communication and smoother connectivity to everyday use.