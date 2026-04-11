TECNO powers up Bangladesh with SPARK 50 series
SPARK 50 5G leads the lineup with Dimensity 6400 5G+, 45W fast charging, and durable military-grade design
AI-driven global innovative technology brand TECNO has officially launched its new SPARK 50 Series in Bangladesh, introducing the SPARK 50 4G and SPARK 50 5G for users seeking smooth performance, dependable battery life, and smart everyday features, reports a press release.
With the new lineup, TECNO continues to strengthen its presence in the smartphone market by bringing stylish design and practical innovation to a wider range of users.
The core highlight of the series is the SPARK 50 5G, which brings next-generation connectivity and strong all-round performance into the segment.
The device features a 6.78-inch HD+ 120Hz display, delivering smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience for entertainment, browsing, and gaming.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G+ processor, the phone is built to provide fast, stable, and efficient 5G performance for modern users who want reliable speed throughout the day.
The SPARK 50 5G also comes with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, allowing users to capture clear and vibrant moments with ease.
To support all-day usage, the device is equipped with a 6500mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging, ensuring extended power with quick top-ups when needed.
On the durability side, it features military-grade standard protection, IP64 dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient security.
The phone also supports TECNO AI, FreeLink 2.0, and Instant Transfer with iOS, adding smarter communication and smoother connectivity to everyday use.
Alongside the 5G model, TECNO has also introduced the SPARK 50 4G, designed for users who dependable daily performance.
The device features a 6.78-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera, powered by the Helio G81 processor.
With a massive 7000mAh battery, the SPARK 50 4G is built to last through long hours of regular use.
It also includes dual stereo speakers, IP64 protection, 1.8m drop resistance, IR remote control, TECNO AI, FreeLink 2.0, and a signal enhancement chip, making it a practical and well-rounded smartphone for everyday users.
The SPARK 50 4G will be available in 4GB+128GB at Tk 17,499 (VAT applicable) and 6GB+128GB at Tk 19,999 (VAT applicable), while the SPARK 50 5G (6GB+128GB) is priced at Tk 23,999 (VAT applicable).
From smooth displays and capable cameras to durable design and intelligent features, the SPARK 50 Series reflects TECNO’s commitment to delivering smart, stylish, and performance-driven smartphones for users in Bangladesh.