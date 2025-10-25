Expats help families manage money across borders

Arif, a remittance earner, left his home when he was only 17. He was preparing for his higher secondary exams when, all of a sudden, the pillar of his family, his father, passed away. Having no other options, he decided to go to a Middle Eastern country to support his financially fragile family. Now, after 12 long years of hard work, he has his own shop in a prominent market in Dubai. Although his family back in Bangladesh lives without a male counterpart, they do not face any problem in financial management and correctly spending money. Arif takes charge of all financial matters, being miles away from his home.

Every month, after sending money to his mother, he makes a long video call to discuss how the money should be distributed and which sector it should be spent on. And it is not just about being available financially; the emotional toll is equally taxing. Expats like Arif often shoulder the guilt of not being physically present during crises. “When my sister had a road accident, I arranged everything from here,” Arif recalls. “But, truly speaking, the pain of not being there with them stays with me silently.”