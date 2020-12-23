ICT Competition 2020: Registration for Bangladesh open till Dec 31

The opportunity for participating in the Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020 is open till the end of this month. This easy and free online registration process will require mobile phone number or email address verification and some simple information about the interested participant.
This competition designed for science and engineering students will be a two-month programme that will have three rounds. The 1st and 2nd round will be an individual competition and the national final round will be a team competition. The top three teams will get a chance to win laptops or Huawei mobiles, Huawei smart watches or smart bands. The winning team will take part in the Huawei ICT Competition regional final and global final competition. If COVID situation improves, they will also visit Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, China. They can also get priority to work with Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited further.
The 4th year or post-graduate level students from engineering universities or science and engineering-related departments can enroll in this programme. The registration should be done by the student and university, both. Universities or departments need to contact BCC or Huawei for enrollment.
Huawei, in partnership with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), has launched ‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’ with the vision to accelerate the growth of the ICT industry and to facilitate ICT talents in Bangladesh.
From BCC, this competition is being coordinated by Leveraging ICT for Employment and Growth of the IT-ITES Industry project (LICT) under the ICT Division. The Project Director of LICT, Md. Rezaul Karim, ndc said, “We are delighted to launch the Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020 for the brilliant youths of Bangladesh. The competition is designed in a way to test the limits of the talented students’ through a diverse range of objectives. We are hopeful that by the end of this program, we are going to find a handful of meritorious young individuals who would go on to be the ICT industry leaders of Bangladesh in the future. Thanks to Huawei’s initiatives and efforts”
Yang Guobing, President of Enterprise Business Group of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said “Digital infrastructure is the basis for any industry and economy in the modern age. Hence, to adapt to this new, intelligent world and boost the nation's growth, it has become critical for the youth to enhance their skills and become experts in the ICT field. Our programmes will motivate the youth of Bangladesh to excel in the ICT field, which will ultimately help Bangladesh fulfill the vision of Digital Bangladesh. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the ICT Division to play a role in accelerating the digital transformation of the country. We welcome more and more universities and students to this program”
The contest will mainly have two parts, termed ‘Practical Competition’ and ‘Theory Competition’. These will not only comprehend the basic theoretical understanding and hands-on practical ability but also assess innovative technology application and program design capabilities. This year, the competition will cover network switching and routing technical areas. And going further the new technology such as Big Data, AI, and cloud (Artificial Intelligence) will be introduced.
The first round of this competition will begin next month. In this round, registered students will have to take online courses on a designated web portal of the global ICT leader, Huawei. From the first round, the top 20 contestants from each university will go to the second round through online learning and examination.
In the second round, they will take online courses from HCIA (Huawei Certified ICT Associate) along with exams. The top 10 teams from the second round will be chosen for the National Final. At the final, selected students will form teams, three students & one faculty in each team, from each university. Instructors from headquarter will provide training to the contestants who, in the end, need to pass a simulation test. The top 3 teams will be rewarded as the winners.
Interested universities and departments can enroll by sending emails to pacd.bangladesh@huawei.com and students can find the registration link on the official Facebook page of Huawei Bangladesh (https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechBD).
Last month, Huawei signed an MoU with BCC and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to bring our four different programmes namely ‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’, ‘ICT Joint Innovation Center’, ‘Huawei ICT Academy’, and ‘Curating Bangladeshi Startups’. Among those, Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020 has been commenced firstly. Huawei is running this ICT competition in more than 30 countries across the globe involving more than 45,000 students, and 1,600+ instructors from more than 800 academies.
‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’ is the first of the four distinct programmes (‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’, ‘ICT Joint Innovation Center’, ‘Huawei ICT Academy’, and ‘Curating Bangladeshi Startups’) that are going to be organized chiefly by Huawei to promote ICT talent and innovation in Bangladesh.