ICT Competition 2020: Registration for Bangladesh open till Dec 31

Yang Guobing, President of Enterprise Business Group of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said “Digital infrastructure is the basis for any industry and economy in the modern age. Hence, to adapt to this new, intelligent world and boost the nation's growth, it has become critical for the youth to enhance their skills and become experts in the ICT field. Our programmes will motivate the youth of Bangladesh to excel in the ICT field, which will ultimately help Bangladesh fulfill the vision of Digital Bangladesh. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the ICT Division to play a role in accelerating the digital transformation of the country. We welcome more and more universities and students to this program”

The contest will mainly have two parts, termed ‘Practical Competition’ and ‘Theory Competition’. These will not only comprehend the basic theoretical understanding and hands-on practical ability but also assess innovative technology application and program design capabilities. This year, the competition will cover network switching and routing technical areas. And going further the new technology such as Big Data, AI, and cloud (Artificial Intelligence) will be introduced.

The first round of this competition will begin next month. In this round, registered students will have to take online courses on a designated web portal of the global ICT leader, Huawei. From the first round, the top 20 contestants from each university will go to the second round through online learning and examination.