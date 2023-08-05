JCI Barishal holds 2nd general members’ meeting

JCI Barisal, a local organisation of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, organised their 2nd general member’s meeting (GMM) of the year and members’ day out on 4 August at Mamota Palli Hotel & Resort in Ashulia, Dhaka, said a press release.

The meeting was led by their local president Biplob Ghosh Rahul. Bangladesh Development Council chairman Fazle Munim and other board members and general members of the chapter were also present at the GMM.