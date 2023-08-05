JCI Barishal holds 2nd general members’ meeting

JCI Barisal, a local organisation of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, organised their 2nd general member’s meeting (GMM) of the year and members’ day out on 4 August at Mamota Palli Hotel & Resort in Ashulia, Dhaka, said a press release.
The meeting was led by their local president Biplob Ghosh Rahul. Bangladesh Development Council chairman Fazle Munim and other board members and general members of the chapter were also present at the GMM.
The GMM started with the presentation of the JCI creed, mission and vision.
The introduction of new members, and discussion of the upcoming and ongoing projects, events and activities were discussed and presented in the agenda of the meeting.
During the meeting, the general secretary Jamil Khan presented the 2023 activity report and the Local president presented the treasury report for 2023.
Earlier in the meeting, an MoU was signed between JCI Barishal and the department of journalism, media and communications of Daffodil International University titled “Barisal Voices: Empowering Regional Journalism”.
The GMM was accompanied by a daylong team building and recreational activities organised for the local organisation’s members and potential members. Activities included yoga, swimming, team building games and a musical evening.