Freelancers to benefit from Elevate Pay in receiving int’l payments

There are around one million freelancers in Bangladesh and the country is home to a large number of remote talents, according to independent stats.

Elevate Pay offers the most simplified way of receiving USD payments from the US and international employers as well as from platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Paypal, Deel, and Toptal.

“Freelancing and remote work is going to be a key source of foreign income for emerging markets. Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and Deel have empowered talent to compete on a global scale and earn in USD,” Khalid Keenan, CEO of Elevate Pay, said.