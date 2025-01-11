BIHA honours Shakawath Hossain ‘Most Awarded Hotelier of Bangladesh 2024’

Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) has recognised Md Shakawath Hossain, an exemplary figure in Bangladesh’s hospitality and tourism industry, as the “Most Awarded Hotelier of Bangladesh 2024”, reports a press release.

This recognition solidifies his position as a visionary leader in the sector, further enhancing the reputation of Bangladesh’s hospitality industry on the global stage. The award was handed over to him by Bangladesh International Hotel Association president Hakim Ali.

The award comes as a result of Md Shakawath Hossain’s unparalleled achievement as the only hotelier in Bangladesh to receive two national and two international awards in 2024.