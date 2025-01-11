BIHA honours Shakawath Hossain ‘Most Awarded Hotelier of Bangladesh 2024’
Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) has recognised Md Shakawath Hossain, an exemplary figure in Bangladesh’s hospitality and tourism industry, as the “Most Awarded Hotelier of Bangladesh 2024”, reports a press release.
This recognition solidifies his position as a visionary leader in the sector, further enhancing the reputation of Bangladesh’s hospitality industry on the global stage. The award was handed over to him by Bangladesh International Hotel Association president Hakim Ali.
The award comes as a result of Md Shakawath Hossain’s unparalleled achievement as the only hotelier in Bangladesh to receive two national and two international awards in 2024.
These accolades include, ‘Tourism Face of South Asia’ at South Asian Travel Award (SATA), ‘Hotelier of the Year’ at Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Awards (BTTHA) by Bangladesh Monitor, ‘Hospitality Professional of Bangladesh’ at TITA by Tourism Association of Bangladesh, and ‘Best Hotelier of Bangladesh’ by Hotel Industry Architecture, Interiors and Management Conference.
With over two decades of dedicated service to the hospitality and tourism industry, Md Shakawath Hossain has consistently demonstrated unparalleled expertise, innovation, leadership and inclusivity. This accolade highlights his invaluable contributions, including his efforts in elevating service standards, fostering sustainable practices, and promoting Bangladesh as a top-tier destination for global travelers.
Adding to this monumental achievement, Md Shakawath Hossain was also selected as an official judge for the ‘World Chefs Culinary Cup Korea 2024’ competition, a testament to his extensive knowledge and influence in the culinary arts. His role as a judge in this esteemed international event underscores his commitment to nurturing culinary talent and showcasing the rich gastronomic heritage of Bangladesh on a global platform.
Bangladesh International Hotel Association president Hakim Ali expressed his admiration for Md Shakawath Hossain’s accomplishments, stating, “Md Shakawath Hossain exemplifies the excellence and dedication that our hospitality industry aspires to achieve. He is the only hotelier in Bangladesh who is an academician, researcher and practitioner.”
“His remarkable leadership and contributions have not only set new standards in Bangladesh but have also brought international recognition to our country. We are immensely proud to honor him as the ‘Most Awarded Hotelier of Bangladesh 2024’ and look forward to seeing his continued impact on the global stage,” he added.
With his visionary leadership, Md Shakawath Hossain has led numerous successful initiatives, including pioneering training programmes, implementing sustainable business practices with his own innovation – food cost optimisation, and driving operational excellence across various esteemed properties through food diplomacy and ensuring quality service.
His commitment to developing talent and fostering an inclusive culture of excellence through innovation, associate well-being and human resource efficiency has been instrumental in shaping the future of hospitality in Bangladesh.
The recognition from BIHA and his involvement in the ‘World Chefs Culinary Cup Korea 2024’ mark significant milestones in Md Shakawath Hossain’s illustrious career, inspiring countless professionals in the industry to strive for greatness.