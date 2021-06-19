imo boosts security layer with new anti-fraud system

A security reminder will also be displayed on the chat page to warn users about such one-way friends who are not in their contact list.

Moreover, to prevent hacking, imo will now provide a security reminder to users when there is an attempt to log in to their accounts on multiple devices.

“We regard security as our highest priority, and imo is committed to fighting any misuse of the platform with all means possible,” said Christopher Hsu, vice president of imo.