imo boosts security layer with new anti-fraud system

A security reminder will also be displayed on the chat page to warn users about such one-way friends who are not in their contact list.
Moreover, to prevent hacking, imo will now provide a security reminder to users when there is an attempt to log in to their accounts on multiple devices.
“We regard security as our highest priority, and imo is committed to fighting any misuse of the platform with all means possible,” said Christopher Hsu, vice president of imo.
The platform has also ramped up efforts in combating objectionable content that violates its policies.
In Bangladesh, imo has added more than 130 local staff in the first half of 2021 to its already big content moderation team consisting of over 3,000 employees.
The team works around the clock to remove objectionable content and can guarantee that any reported content can process within 60 seconds on average, the release said.
According to Christopher’s quote, imo has removed a total of 51 million objectionable posts and 800,000 accounts. Among them, a total of 35 million public content were removed before they were viewed.
Imo– a global instant communication platform–connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 150 countries around the world.