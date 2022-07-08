imo donates USD 50,000 to BRAC as flood relief

Md. Masud Rana, Senior Marketing Manager from imo Bangladesh said. “We have partnered with another notable organisation – BRAC – to stand beside those who lost their houses, livestock, shops, farmlands etc. Indeed, a total reformation will take a lot more time, but we all must put our best efforts to mitigate the damage as much as possible.”

Tushar Bhowmik, Chief Financial Officer, BRAC, said, ‘’As the flood damage intensified, BRAC launched ‘Dakche Amar Desh’ initiative to reach out to the worst affected communities with dry food, potable water, and oral saline for diarrheal diseases and necessary supplies for 50,000+ families. Several Bangladesh-based local and international business houses and non-government agencies contributed financial and human resources to the initiatives. At this juncture, I earnestly thank imo, one of the most popular instant messaging platforms in Bangladesh, for deciding to join us with a financial contribution. This contribution will afford affected families some respite from their ongoing miseries and set an exemplary direction for a similar international organization to demonstrate its social commitment.’’

Through the “Dakche Amar Desh” campaign, near 60 thousand families have received dry food, water and other essentials. 780 thousand water purification tablets have been distributed to prevent waterborne diseases. Plans have been laid to reach 40 thousand families wish financial support. The programme addresses food security, safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, personal hygiene and dignity kits, livestock feed and few more things as Current Needs, besides following the UN Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) Response Plan (July – December 2022) for severe flash floods in the northeastern districts. For information on the campaign, visit https://brac.net/dakcheamardesh/en/