Infobip, MetLife ink deal to strengthen digital communication services

Harsha Solanki, managing director of Infobip (India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal) commented on this partnership, "We look forward to empowering organisations to deliver connected customer experiences that accelerate growth and loyalty through deeper customer insights and personalised messaging over their most preferred channels".
Over the past few years, financial services have evolved at breakneck speed with a surge in demand for consumer-driven omnichannel services. Today the consumer has more options in the way they transact with financial institutions than ever before.
On the other hand, financial institutions are bridging the online/offline divide by improving the overall customer experience with a digital-first approach.
So, whether one uses an online app or goes physically to the branch, personalised customer service is key to the betterment of every financial service across any channel today.