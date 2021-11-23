Infobip, MetLife ink deal to strengthen digital communication services

Infobip, global cloud communications platform provider, has recently inked an agreement with MetLife Bangladesh to further strengthen the insurer’s digital communications and servicing capabilities, has said a press release.

Omnichannel communication solutions enable organisations to utilise cloud and AI based technology to provide customers wide range of connectivity options including WhatsApp, Viber, SMS, Voice, Email and other innovative solutions to stay connected and receive important service information.

The two organisations signed the agreement at the head office of MetLife Bangladesh in the presence of ASM Wasi Noman, deputy managing director and chief information officer of MetLife Bangladesh and Rahad Hossain, country manager of Infobip Bangladesh and officials from both organisations.