Infobip, MetLife ink deal to strengthen digital communication services

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Infobip, global cloud communications platform provider, has recently inked an agreement with MetLife Bangladesh to further strengthen the insurer’s digital communications and servicing capabilities, has said a press release.

Omnichannel communication solutions enable organisations to utilise cloud and AI based technology to provide customers wide range of connectivity options including WhatsApp, Viber, SMS, Voice, Email and other innovative solutions to stay connected and receive important service information.

The two organisations signed the agreement at the head office of MetLife Bangladesh in the presence of ASM Wasi Noman, deputy managing director and chief information officer of MetLife Bangladesh and Rahad Hossain, country manager of Infobip Bangladesh and officials from both organisations.

Harsha Solanki, managing director of Infobip (India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal) commented on this partnership, "We look forward to empowering organisations to deliver connected customer experiences that accelerate growth and loyalty through deeper customer insights and personalised messaging over their most preferred channels".

Over the past few years, financial services have evolved at breakneck speed with a surge in demand for consumer-driven omnichannel services. Today the consumer has more options in the way they transact with financial institutions than ever before.

On the other hand, financial institutions are bridging the online/offline divide by improving the overall customer experience with a digital-first approach.

So, whether one uses an online app or goes physically to the branch, personalised customer service is key to the betterment of every financial service across any channel today.

