Innovative imaging features take OPPO Reno5 a notch higher

Everyone in the tech industry has once again started talking about OPPO Reno5 immediately after this amazing smartphone was made available for sales in the market on 14 January 2021. Smartphone enthusiasts literally jumped on the purchase bandwagon as Reno5 has seen 361% higher sales on the first sales day than the previous Reno series phone – Reno4. Such response has brought to fore the innovative imaging features that Reno5 comes equipped with.

OPPO Reno5 has introduced all-new Full Dimension Fusion Portrait Video System, the outcome being AI Mixed Portrait and Dual-view Video, and this has been achieved through quality enhancement engine (producing clear videos by dint of AI Highlight) and portrait perception engine (helping users shoot in their unique styles). OPPO’s improved algorithm is serving the purpose of bringing better photo shoot experiences for the users as hardware can guarantee the lower limits of image quality, but the upper limits can only be reached through the innovation of advanced algorithms.

Hosted and conducted by Jun Luo, Lead Technical Director of OPPO, Chenghao Luo, Imaging Product Manager and Owen Tian, Imaging Product Manager of OPPO, an imaging workshop explaining the long and inspiring journey smart device brand OPPO went through to ameliorate the photo shoot experience of the users by integrating new imaging technology in OPPO Reno5 was held on 5 January from OPPO’s research center based in Japan.