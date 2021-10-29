iPhone 13 hit Bangladesh market

The Apple's new sensational innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup with new camera innovation Friday hit Bangladesh market in four models and five colours.

Compustar PVT Limited (CPL), the only authorized distributor of iPhone in Bangladesh, formally launched the latest iPhone series - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max-in a ceremony at their head office in the capital, said a press release.

Apart from the iStore and other outlets, the CPL has also started selling new model of iPhone through the first ever Apple authorized e-commerce site in Bangladesh - www.istorebangladesh.com - since many unauthorized handset traders sell fake or refurbished iPhones.