itel brings 180-day replacement warranty for feature phones this Eid
This Eid-ul-Azha, itel, the global technology empowerment brand, has introduced a 180-day replacement warranty for its feature phone customers.
Under this new policy, customers purchasing any itel feature phone from 20 May 2026 onward will be eligible for direct handset replacement within the first 180 days if the device faces any qualifying mechanical issue.
Eligible customers will receive a completely new handset instead of repair through service centers if they face any manufacturing defect within the first six months of purchase.
In Bangladesh’s mobile market, itel has become a trusted name, especially in the budget-friendly feature phone segment.
Recognising the importance of convenient and reliable after-sales support for feature phone users, this initiative aims to make service experiences simpler, faster, and more accessible for customers.
Along with the 180-day replacement facility, customers will also enjoy a full 1-year standard warranty for continued after-sales support.
The warranty covers manufacturing issues such as phone power problems, display issues, charging problems, speaker or microphone malfunction, SIM or network issues, and keypad defects.
To claim the replacement, customers need to visit any Carlcare Service Centre with the faulty phone, original purchase receipt, and box to receive a replacement handset on the same day.
The warranty applies to all itel feature phones purchased on or after 20 May, 2026.
Coverage includes direct replacement for the first 180 days, followed by Carlcare's regular service warranty from day 181 through the first year.
The program does not cover physical damage, water damage, unauthorised repairs, or devices with tampered seals or mismatched IMEI numbers.
With this Eid initiative, itel continues its commitment to providing affordable and reliable mobile phones for customers across Bangladesh.
Through the new 180-Day Replacement Warranty, itel aims to give feature phone users more confidence and dependable support in their everyday communication needs.