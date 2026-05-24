itel brings 180-day replacement warranty for feature phones this Eid

Eligible customers will receive a completely new handset instead of repair through service centers if they face any manufacturing defect within the first six months of purchase.

In Bangladesh’s mobile market, itel has become a trusted name, especially in the budget-friendly feature phone segment.

Recognising the importance of convenient and reliable after-sales support for feature phone users, this initiative aims to make service experiences simpler, faster, and more accessible for customers.

Along with the 180-day replacement facility, customers will also enjoy a full 1-year standard warranty for continued after-sales support.